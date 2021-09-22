Scholars in the Department of Linguistics and in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research are engaging in new linguistic studies of representations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people(s) in the factual and fictional media. This project focuses on fictional media, namely Australian film and television.

Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous screen creatives have told Aboriginal stories and history in the narrative mass media. In the last decade or so, there has been a dramatic turnaround in the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander characters on Australian screens. These characters vary in their use of Standard Australian English, varieties of Australian Aboriginal English, and traditional Indigenous languages. The way such languages and the people who use them are represented in the media has important social consequences. Research has shown that media representation can impact on Indigenous people’s self-esteem, goal-setting and community worth, and influences stereotype formation.

For many non-Indigenous viewers, television characters are a major source through which they may experience Australian Indigenous languages, including varieties of Aboriginal English. Sociolinguistics has demonstrated that media language draws on and circulates beliefs and ideas about language, known as language ideologies, which in turn influence decision-making and behaviour. Yet we lack comprehensive knowledge of the types of scripted and performed language practices that are transmitted to audiences in Australian film and television, how they are created, and how they are received.

Has increasing Indigenous creative involvement, as well as cultural and ideological awareness, had positive effects regarding language diversity, stereotypes and ideology? What opportunities are there for further improvements? Understanding the values embedded in the linguistic media landscape is crucial for public understanding and debates around diversity and representation, Indigenous programming, curriculum design, and media literacy.

In its analysis of media representation, our research puts language front and centre. Not only do we aim to systematically describe the linguistic characteristics of existing media representations, but we also aim to use interviews with screen creatives as well as audience research to examine how such linguistic representations are created and received.

The particular approach for this PhD project will be selected based on the student’s expertise, background, and interest.